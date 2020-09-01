JMEA disappointed after Jamaica Customs snubs COVID pre-screening form

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) today expressed disappointment the Jamaica Customs Agency's (JCA) decision not to mandate its officers to complete a pre-screening assessment form to enter factories, which is a part of the industry's COVID -19 protocols.

“On August 26, the JCA wrote to the JMEA informing that they believe the form goes beyond public health guidelines and as such they will not legally mandate their staff to complete it," the JMEA said in a statement.

“We view this decision as irresponsible and reckless,” it added.

“The issue at hand is not about the rights of manufacturers and the rights of JCA, it is about doing what is right, for the health and safety of Jamaicans. In the case of a pandemic, health and safety should trump everything else,” the association noted.

The JMEA said the pre-screening assessment form was put in place as a prevention and containment measure to ensure business continuity and protect workers and visitors to the manufacturing sites.

According to the JMEA, the form captures information on all visitors to factories guaranteeing that in the event of a reported COVID-19 case, companies can undertake effective contact tracing.

“The JCA's non-compliance with this protocol unquestionably poses a threat to the health and safety of our workers and ultimately the operations of a sector that is critical to the recovery and growth process.

"We cannot afford for the production of food, essential items and other manufacturing supplies for domestic consumption and export, to be jeopardised,” said the association.

“As we see a rise in cases in Jamaica, over 2459 infections and 21 deaths, the fight against COVID -19 requires cooperation and very importantly, good sense,” it added.

The JMEA called on the Office of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Health and Wellness to resolve the issue and overturn the JCA's decision.