JMEA president supports Government's decision to halt importation of chicken meat

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Richard Pandohie is giving strong support to the decision by Government to immediately halt the importation of chicken meat until further notice.

Yesterday, OBSERVER ONLINE reported that the Government had taken the decision against the background of COVID-19, and the surplus in the country.

Minister of Agriculture Audley Shaw who made the announcement said the Government's priority is placed on the consumption of locally produced items.

“With the closure of the hotels, schools and decline in restaurant businesses, we have seen the pain that this has brought to many of the players in the agricultural sector.

“As a country, we would be remiss in our duty if we allowed our farmers to be dumping their products, suffering tremendous losses and ultimately compromising our food supply chain and do nothing about it,' Pandohie said.

One close analyst of the chicken industry told OBSERVER ONLINE that of the amount of approximately eight million kilogrammes of chicken meat currently in storage islandwide, approximately 30-35 per cent or approximately 2.4 million kilogrammes are in storage by small farmers.

“What you have to understand is that these small farmers in normal times, are the ones who supply schools, restaurants, cook shops and the jerk or pan chicken people with chicken especially in the rural parts of Jamaica.

“Now with these enterprises effectively closed because of COVID-19, a large stockpile of chicken is now on the market and already we have seen where some amount of dumping is taking place,” the analyst said.

The JMEA president in giving his support also offered some advice on the way forward.

“The Government's decision to temporarily halt imports of chicken to allow for the poultry industry to stop the losses is a good move but this tactical short term decision needs to be escalated to truly look at improving our productive capacity in a cost effective way to allow more Jamaicans to be able to afford consuming more locally produced goods and also for us, as a country, to replace some of the imports within the CARICOM region.

“I am disappointed that months into COVID-19, we have heard very little about how we, as a CARICOM region, will be collaborating to reduce the pain that we are collectively feeling,” Pandohie said.