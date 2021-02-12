JMEA says longer curfew will create 'riskier' behaviour; suggests other measures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturer's and Exporters Association (JMEA) has made further recommendations to the Government regarding protocol implementation and compliance with hopes of reducing the spike in COVID-19 cases currently being experienced across the island.

With regards to the longer curfew hours recently implemented, the JMEA said the reduction in available hours for commerce will have a negative impact on the economy and could also have the unintended consequence of creating 'riskier' behaviour by consumers as they will have less time to transact their business.

In a statement today, the association noted that, “The fight against COVID requires all of us, as Jamaicans to step up and take greater personal responsibility as we fight for our economic and physical life. We have no choice; we will have to work together to overcome this pandemic.”

It said with the dramatic spike in positive COVID-19 cases and the higher positivity rate, there is a clear and present danger that the public health system could shortly be overwhelmed.

The island has reported record numbers of cases over the last week. This prompted the Government to increase the nightly curfew hours from 10:00 pm to 8:00 pm and reduce social gathering numbers to 10.

Along with already established protocols, the association recommended the following: