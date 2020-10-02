JMEA signs MoU to boost exports to Europe

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE) for collaboration to enhance and facilitate export to Europe.

The MoU, which was signed during a virtual signing - across the Atlantic - held last week, will see the organisations working together in four main areas, namely;

• Market Information and Intelligence,

• Technical Assistance and Support,

• Training and Capacity building, and

• Trade Development and Business matchmaking

Executive Director of the JMEA, Imega Breese-McNab said "this unprecedented collaboration will leverage our efforts and the information, training and support received on the ground, and directly from the European markets, allowing our members to boost their export of both products and services.”

Executive Director at CCCE, Jo Spalburg noted that “an important part of our co-operation will be to create real market-expansion capabilities and resources, which we will be able to provide JMEA members by offering them access to the CONNECTS business matchmaking platform.”

“Combined with maximum responsiveness and trusted information, because all buyers, distributors and other companies on the platform are registered members of a Chamber of Commerce part of the CONNECTS' global network,” the executive director added.

The JMEA noted that by developing activities for each area of co-operation, work streams will be generated, which will in turn offer opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and business opportunities for Jamaican manufacturers and exporters.

The organisations said that through this partnership, potential business opportunities and joint projects will be developed, which in turn will offer added value to its respective members.