JMEA wants further extension for plastic straw ban

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) says it is extremely upset with, and discouraged by the six months' transition period announced by the Government for the banning of plastic straws affixed to juice boxes and drink pouches.

The group says it has been advised by the largest supplier of this packaging that although they have the alternative straw available, they will not be available in commercial quantities until 2024, though they are continuing to push to reduce that timeline.

“Jamaica Customs is unlikely to be in a position to enforce against non-compliant juice products without increased bureaucracy and costs, as they will need to do 100 per cent inspection of all incoming juice containers,” the JMEA said in a statement today.

It added that imported products (box juices and drink pouches) will be coming into Jamaica with straws affixed to the finished products.

“The ASYCUDA (Customs) system used to regulate and provide the required alerts to the regulators will be unable to make that differentiation due to the absence of a global code. Again, local manufacturers will be disadvantaged in complying with a regulation that the proper enforcement mechanisms are not in place at the ports and the resourcing is limited to police in the marketplace,” the group said.

The group said sustainable development and the preservation of the environment is a core element of its industry and member strategies, and the group has always had a collaborative approach with the Government on matters of environmental importance.

“The Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change did indeed engage us, but nevertheless, the decision of the six months extension was one that did not take into consideration all of what was communicated and articulated to the minister and his technical team. We are of the view that the extension should be two years,” the statement said.

It said the entire world has been facing the pandemic, “and clearly, we have all had to focus our full attention navigating through the challenges”.

“The technical team has not considered that Jamaican manufacturers are producing for many markets that do not have a ban on plastic straws. If an exemption is not granted, the local manufacturers will be asked to incur a higher cost to compete in the export markets. If the exemption is granted, then exporters will be required to seek exemptions to import the straws for re-exportation. Yet another bureaucratic procedure to the import/export process,” it added.

Meanwhile, the group is asking whether there has been an impact analysis on the first two phases of the plastic ban, as the country moves into phase three.

“The banning of styrofoam containers has shown how a failure in policy can displace over 150 workers in the local industry whilst allowing for continued imports of single use plastic food containers in the market. We closed down local manufacturing and replaced it with imports. Let us learn from our mistakes, adapt a joined-up strategy to protect our environment, and protect local industries,” the JMEA said.

“The manufacturing industry has been a key pillar during this period of unprecedented economic fallout and the global disruption of supply chains resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the timing of this move, is inconsiderate and unwise. This short extension has come as a blow to the manufacturing and export industry; having had several consultations indicating that an ideal transition period would be a minimum of two years. A substantive case was made to show that having a shorter timeline has the potential to render the beverage manufacturers uncompetitive. We are still operating in a period of uncertainty. Do we really want to risk further economic fallout on the heels of a global pandemic?”

It said even more developed countries such as the United Kingdom have implemented a longer transition timeline.

“This silo approach to decision making continues to rob our nation of fulfilling our true potential,” the JMEA said.

“The good news is that there is still time and opportunity to correct this decision. The JMEA is hopeful that consideration will be made to further extend the transition period.”