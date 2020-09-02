JMMB Group confirms second case of COVID-19 among staff

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The JMMB Group has advised that a second team member has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. The team member is attached to its Haughton Avenue branch in New Kingston.

The company said the branch has been subsequently deep cleaned and sanitised as a precaution and is therefore open for business.

It explained that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has been contacted and all of the necessary follow-up protocols are being executed, including contact tracing.

JMMB had its first confirmed case among staff just over a week ago, when an employee at the Portmore branch tested positive.

"As COVID-19 continues its community spread across Jamaica, JMMB remains vigilant in ensuring that we: adhere to our COVID-19 response plan, including weekly deep cleaning and sanitisation of our branch locations; continue to facilitate as many of our team members as possible to work from home; and comply with the guidelines outlined by the respective public health authorities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Kerry-Ann Stimpson, chief marketing officer at JMMB Group.

In addition, the company said it is urging clients to make use of its alternative service delivery channels - JMMB Moneyline (for online banking) and JMMB Bank's Visa-certified automated teller machines (ATMs) - to conduct transactions in order to limit social interaction and to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

"Given the dynamic environment in which Jamaica is now operating, with varying curfew times, etc, clients may also visit the group's website (https://jm.jmmb.com/covid) and social media channels, for ongoing updates, as the financial entity monitors and adjusts its operations accordingly," JMMB said today.