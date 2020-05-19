JMMB Group donates over $10m to COVID-19 response fund

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The JMMB Group and the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation recently donated approximately $10.3 million to the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica's (PSOJ) COVID-19 response fund.

According to a statement from JMMB, the initiative has so far raised more than $110 million of its $250-million target. The fund is aimed at mobilising and distributing resources for the protection and welfare of Jamaican citizens.

“We are happy to be a part of this initiative that serves some of the most vulnerable individuals in our society, empowering them to unearth their greatness,” JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation CEO, Kim Mair said.

“Love motivates us to serve our fellow citizens in this way and is in keeping with or vision of love, which underscores our commitment to a long-term ongoing process of holistic development that recognizes the complete development of the individual, who have dreams for themselves. Our mission is for all of us to live in a prosperous and abundant society,” Mair added.

PSOJ president, Keith Duncan, praised the foundation and the other corporate entities and individuals, who have donated to the fund so far.

“It is through joining forces that we will be able to steer Jamaica through this crisis, without leaving any of our fellow countrymen behind. We are a resilient people with big hearts and I have all faith that, together, we can get through this crisis, unearthing the greatness that each of us possesses,” he said.

He also commended the multi-sectorial organisations on board, such as: Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), as the implementation partner; United Way of Jamaica (UWJ) and American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), as the mobilisation partners; Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Defence Force, as the logistics partners, alongside other key stakeholders, who have been on the frontline of the distribution of these supplies.

The PSOJ said, to date, 2000 packages have been distributed to approximately 4000 beneficiaries through the programme, with plans in place to provide assistance to other needy persons and at-risk groups, across several communities.

Mair encouraged people in Jamaica and the diaspora to join the cause, where possible, in recognition of the challenging times, globally.

Locally, individuals or companies may donate by electronic funds transfer to the CVSS Account at National Commercial Bank (NCB),chequing account number 061052429. Alternately, companies and/or individuals can use the CVSS USD account at JMMB – 006000181484.

For persons overseas, or those who wish to donate using credit card, they can visit www.theafj.org. Additionally, US-based cheques may also be sent to the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), outlining the purpose of the donation on the document. Once donations are channelled through AFJ, companies and individuals based in the US will also be able to receive the added benefit of a 501 c (3) tax allowance.

The funds raised will boost supplies of medical equipment, including personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontline and emergency workers, such as medical personnel, first responders, police, firefighters and volunteers involved in combating the virus, on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, donations will be allocated to support food security and health services in Jamaica.