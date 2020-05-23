JMMB Trinidad sets up small and medium enterprises unit

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago— The JMMB Group will launch its small and medium enterprise unit this month to provide business planning, financial advice, and targeted solutions to facilitate the growth and expansion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

In a statement the company said the unit is cross-regional, with support from its Jamaican counterpart, and will provide solutions designed around specific client business goals.

These solutions include convenient and efficient means of receiving and paying bills, effective cash management, term and unsecured loans, and the investment of discretionary income where applicable, as well as financial advice from SME experts, it noted.

SME specialist manager Timothy Gyan said this offering from JMMB could not have come at a more apt time.

“JMMB recognises just how hard the local SME community has been hit as a result of the impact of COVID-19. As we move into the post-pandemic period and the country awakens from the stay at home order, SMEs will be assessing the financial impact of the virus on their businesses, if they have not already done so,” the company said.

It noted that the business plans they may have envisioned for 2020 and beyond no longer apply in this new normal, adding that the JMMB SME unit is well-positioned to provide financial advice and education that can assist them in moving forward with their goals.

In addition to the critical services provided by the SME unit, JMMB clients will have the added benefit of access to the JMMB SME resource centre.

The centre is supported by in-house and external experts who conduct needs assessment analysis and provide access to business development tools and templates, among other services.

The JMMB team will also host a vision boarding exercise for SME clients next Wednesday.

This online event will provide attendees with guidance as to how they can set their short, medium and long terms goals within the new economic environment.

A follow-up session will be held on June 4 and will include a step by step training on how to develop a comprehensive business plan.

TRINIDAD GUARDIAN