JN, VMBS to reopen St Catherine locations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica National (JN) Group and Victoria Mutual Building Society (VMBS) have announced that they will be reopening several of their St Catherine locations in light of the Government's revision of the lockdown order for the parish.

JN Bank said its branches located in Old Harbour, Spanish Town, Linstead and on Portmore Pines Plaza, were reopened yesterday and will open again from 9:00 am to 12:45 pm tomorrow and Monday.

The JN Group said the following JN Money Services locations will also be open during the same period.

· JN Bank, Linstead, 9:00 am -12:45 pm

· JN Bank, Old Harbour, 9:00 am -12:45 pm

· JN Bank, Portmore Pines, 9:00 am -12:45 pm

· Berrydon Company Limited, Linstead, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

· Courts, Old Harbour, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

· Jane's Variety Store, Old Harbour, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

· Courts, Portmore Parkway, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

· The Service Pharm, Greater Portmore Shopping Centre, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

· The Service Pharm, St Jago Shopping Centre, Spanish Town, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Meanwhile, VMBS said its Spanish Town and Linstead branches will reopen tonorrow and on designated shopping days thereafter from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm. The Portmore branch will reopen on Monday and on designated shopping days thereafter, also from 8:00 am -- 1:00 pm.

The building society said that money transfer services at the Portmore and Linstead branches have been temporarily discontinued and both the New Kingston and University of Technology branches remain closed until further notice.

VMBS announced that its VM Wealth location at the VMBS Portmore branch will also reopen on Monday and operate from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The reopening of both financial institutions comes after Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday relaxed lockdown restrictions in St Catherine, allowing residents to move around on four days instead of the previous two and imposing a new 12-hour curfew from 6:00pm to 6:00am islandwide.

The parish has been under lockdown since last Wednesday, forcing many businesses to close in observance of the Government's orders.

Both financial instiutions urged customers to abide by the Government's guideline and always wear a mask or face covering in public.

They also reminded customers to maintain physical distancing when in lines or gathered at establishments and to practise proper hand hygiene; avoid touching their faces and to sneeze and cough into their elbow, or a tissue, which should be thrown away afterwards.

The banks also recommend conducting transactions online to reduce the need to visit physical branch locations.

