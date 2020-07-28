JNBank in Whitehouse robbed

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The Westmoreland police have confirmed that JNBank located in Whitehouse in the parish was robbed earlier today.

Not much information is confirmed at this time, but reports are that the robbers escaped with an undisclosed sum of money in a route taxi that was left unattended by the owner.

It is further reported that the lone security guard on duty at the bank was relieved of his firearm during the robbery, which occurred shortly before midday.

More information later.

Rosalee Wood