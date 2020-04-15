JN Bank closes St Catherine locations
KINGSTON, Jamaica— In accordance with the Government of Jamaica's lockdown order for St Catherine, JN Bank closed its four branches in the parish, effective today.
The affected branches -- Old Harbour, Spanish Town, Portmore Pines and Linstead -- will remain closed until further notice.
JN said all other locations will remain open from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm, while Saturday banking locations, except those in St Catherine, will continue to offer services from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Meanwhile, the bank's Gayle and Annotto Bay locations in St Mary will open 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
"As we continue to support you during this difficult period, we strongly encourage you to use our available services: JN LIVE Personal and JN LIVE Business online banking and 24-hour Smart ATMs at our locations island-wide," said JN.
St Catherine was placed under lockdown this morning following a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the parish.
The number of cases jumped from 73 to 105 following the confirmation of 32 positive samples yesterday.
According to the Government, 31 of the 32 new cases have been linked to Alorica Interventions, a business processing output entity with offices located in St Catherine.
The parish now has the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the island with a total of 36.
The lockdown began at 5:00 am today and will continue for seven days, ending at 5:00 am on April 22.
