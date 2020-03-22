JN Bank encourages members to be vigilant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica National (JN) Bank says members and customers should be vigilant and not to provide any personal information, including account information and passwords, by completing forms contained in links in text messages or e-mails or by responding to enquiries via phone calls.

“We have received reports that some members and customers have been receiving phone calls and text messages from area codes domiciled in Benin, as well as text messages with a link requesting personal information on behalf of JN Bank and The Jamaica National Group,” JN said in a press release.

“We strongly encourage members NOT to respond to these requests or any other request from any person or entity,” it continued.

The bank stressed that it will never contact members or customers for personal or account information via phone calls, text messages or e-mails, nor ask members or customers to provide details, such as usernames or passwords.

The bank said members and customers should report any such incident by calling 876-968-5096, 876-960-5508 or by e-mailing wecare@jngroup.com.