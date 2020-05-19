JN Bank revises opening hours
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica National (JN) Bank says it has normalised the opening hours at most of its locations in light of the revised hours of the islandwide COVID-19 curfew.
The following branches will open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm Mondays to Thursdays and from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm on Fridays:
- Mandeville
- Santa Cruz
- Savanna-la-Mar
- Spanish Town
- May Pen
- Ocho Rios
- Port Maria
- Port Antonio
- Brown's Town
- New Kingston
- Duke Street, downtown Kingston
- Tivoli
- Morant Bay
- Premier on Belmont Road, New Kingston
The following locations will open from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays:
- Junction
- Christiana
- Market Street, Montego Bay
- Old Harbour
- Linstead
- St Ann's Bay
- Lucea
- Whitehouse
- Catherine Hall
- Barbican
- UWI
- Papine
- Michi, Washington Boulevard
- Half-Way Tree Transport Centre
- Highgate
- Portmore
- Gayle
- Knutsford Boulevard, New Kingston
The Half-Way Tree branch will open from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm Mondays to Fridays.
The bank said in keeping with the ongoing restrictions in Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield in St Mary, the following opening hours will be maintained for JN Bank Annotto Bay:
- Wednesday, May 21, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
The bank also noted that its Saturday banking activities will continue from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.
JN urged customers to continue to abide by the orders outlined by the government and to always wear a mask or face covering in public; maintain physical distancing when gathered at establishments and to observe proper hygiene practices.
To reduce the need to go into a branch location, the bank recommended using ATMs, Drop Box facilities and JN LIVE online banking to conduct transactions.
