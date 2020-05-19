JN Bank revises opening hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica National (JN) Bank says it has normalised the opening hours at most of its locations in light of the revised hours of the islandwide COVID-19 curfew.

The following branches will open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm Mondays to Thursdays and from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm on Fridays:

Mandeville

Santa Cruz

Savanna-la-Mar

Spanish Town

May Pen

Ocho Rios

Port Maria

Port Antonio

Brown's Town

New Kingston

Duke Street, downtown Kingston

Tivoli

Morant Bay

Premier on Belmont Road, New Kingston

The following locations will open from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm, Mondays to Fridays:

Junction

Christiana

Market Street, Montego Bay

Old Harbour

Linstead

St Ann's Bay

Lucea

Whitehouse

Catherine Hall

Barbican

UWI

Papine

Michi, Washington Boulevard

Half-Way Tree Transport Centre

Highgate

Portmore

Gayle

Knutsford Boulevard, New Kingston

The Half-Way Tree branch will open from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm Mondays to Fridays.

The bank said in keeping with the ongoing restrictions in Annotto Bay, Dover and Enfield in St Mary, the following opening hours will be maintained for JN Bank Annotto Bay:

Wednesday, May 21, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

The bank also noted that its Saturday banking activities will continue from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

JN urged customers to continue to abide by the orders outlined by the government and to always wear a mask or face covering in public; maintain physical distancing when gathered at establishments and to observe proper hygiene practices.

To reduce the need to go into a branch location, the bank recommended using ATMs, Drop Box facilities and JN LIVE online banking to conduct transactions.