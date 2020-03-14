JN Bank says its working to resolve current ATM issues
KINGSTON, Jamaica— JN Bank says it is working to resolve system issues that have resulted in customers' currently having difficulty conducting regular banking transactions.
Deputy managing director at JN Bank, Leesa Kow, in a statement a short while ago, said that the issues have affected all JN Bank ATMs, online banking, the use of debit cards and Saturday banking at its branches.
Kow said, however, members who are JN Bank Visa Credit Card holders may continue to do transactions at Visa enabled terminals in stores and at ATMs.
“Again, our teams are urgently working to restore access as quickly as possible,” she said.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused to our members and customers. We expect to have services fully restored before or by Monday, March 16, however, we will be updating our members, as we make progress.”
