JN Foundation launches COVID-19 photography competition
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The JN Foundation is inviting members of the public to submit entries to its JN Resolution Project COVID-19 Jamaica photography competition.
The competition provides an opportunity for Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora to tell their own coronavirus-related stories through the lens of their camera.
Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, announced that the competition will not only serve as a conduit for the expression of one's artistic talents; but is another way to contribute to the preservation of collective memory of this moment in our history, for the benefit of future Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora.
“At a time when families and friends are living through an uncertain and historic period, during which some families are separated, the Resolution Project offers an opportunity for hope, inspiration and memory preservation which will benefit future generations,” Barrett Scott said.
The JN Foundation general manager stated that people are invited to submit photos under the following themes: masked; health and fashion; changing traditions; “tan a yuh yaad”; essential workers; the hustle; and acts of kindness.
