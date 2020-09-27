JN Foundation offers scholarships to university, college students

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The JN Foundation says it is offering 15 one-year scholarships for students to attend universities and colleges in Jamaica.

General manager of the JN Foundation, Onyka Barrett Scott, said education is one of the main priority areas of the foundation.

“The Foundation welcomes the opportunity to contribute to moulding young Jamaicans, to give them a chance to achieve their full potential,” she said.

“These scholarship offers are an investment in our future, because an educated population is the foundation of every community and the future of every economy,” she added.

According to the foundation, to be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be: Jamaican; must have completed one year at one of the eligible institutions; and should have a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.0.

The foundation said applicants must have a relationship with a JN Group company for at least one year, either as: a member/customer or be a client of JN Bank, JN Fund Managers, JN General Insurance, JN Life Insurance, JN Small Business Loans, Jamaica Automobile Association or JN Money Services.

The applicant should be a student at any of the following institutions: The University of the West Indies; the Northern Caribbean University; the Edna Manley School of the Visual and Performing Arts; the College of Agriculture, Science & Education; or, the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean and Teachers' Colleges.

The deadline for the submission of application is October 5, and perspective applicants can access the application on the JN Foundation's website at https://www.jnfoundation.com/jn-scholarships/.