JN Foundation targets youth through financial empowerment programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The JN Foundation, through its BeWi$e Financial Empowerment Programme, will be hosting a live chat with young people today at 6:00 pm on its social media platforms.

The event, entitled “Ask Me Anything About Money”, will provide a forum where young people can receive answers to their questions about money; promote financial literacy; and provide them with information about how to access financial services, which will support them to achieve their financial goals.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, said the upcoming forum was conceptualised based on feedback from a number of adult participants in previous Bewi$esessions, who indicated that they wished they had received this critical financial information earlier in their lives.

“In our analysis, it was clear that in order to change the cycle we would have to engage the young people in financial education to heighten their financial awareness and improve their money management skills,” she pointed out.

She noted that based on further consultation with many young people between the ages of 12-25 to find out if they would be interested in financial literacy training/education; and what would be the best way to capture their interests and keep them engaged, their response indicated that they would be interested in receiving financial education; however, it should be conducted in an interactive and relatable way.

The JN Foundation financial empowerment programme was launched in 2013. Initially, the programme targeted remittance customers, many of whom were unbanked. However, it has since been expanded to provide financial education for Jamaicans of all ages utilising varying mediums.