JN Group, media to distribute grocery vouchers to those hit by COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica National Group, through the JN Foundation and the JN Circle, has partnered with the media to distribute grocery vouchers to persons affected economically and socially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership was formed with Suncity Radio in Portmore, St Catherine; NCU Media Group in Mandeville, Manchester; LOVE 101 in Kingston; and East FM in St Thomas.

Claudine Allen, member ombudsman of The Jamaica National Group and lead of the JN Circle, said the partnership has assisted the organisation to reach more people who are in need.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left the most vulnerable of our society in need. This initiative was deliberately designed to assist persons who have been affected,” she said.

The Jamaica National Group established a Member Welfare Fund in March 2020 to provide relief to those in need and to provide support to individuals and organisations that assist the vulnerable and those on the frontline helping to control and treat COVID-19.

The Fund is being administered by the JN Foundation and the JN Circle and will provide grant funding to initiatives that seek to bolster the efforts of communities to manage the COVID-19 crisis.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, said she was pleased with the support from the media, which, so far, has had a great impact on the recipients. “It is hoped that other media houses that we have reached out to will also come on board and support this worthy cause,” she pointed out.