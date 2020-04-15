JN Group closes other businesses in St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica National Group has announced the closure of several of its member companies in addition to some of its bank branches, following the lockdown of St Catherine due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the parish.

The affected businesses are as follows:

• JN Small Business Loans facilities in Old Harbour, Spanish Town and Linstead

• All JN Money locations and agents in St Catherine

• JN General Insurance New Kingston

Customers may purchase or renew their policies via www.jngionline.com or visit our King Street, downtown Kingston and Half-Way-Tree locations.

Earlier today, JN advised that its bank locations in Old Harbour, Spanish Town, Portmore Pines and Linstead would be closed with immediate effect until further notice.

All other locations will remain open from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm, while Saturday Banking locations, except in St Catherine, will open from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, it said.

The company also informed that its Gayle and Annotto Bay locations in St Mary will open 9:00 am to 4:00 pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the island jumped from 73 to 105 yesterday following the confirmation of 32 positive samples, 31 of which have been linked to Alorica Interventions, a business processing output entity with offices in Portmore, St Catherine.

The parish now has the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the island with a total of 36.

The lockdown began at 5:00 am today and will continue for seven days, ending at 5:00 am on April 22.