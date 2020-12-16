JN hosts concert Sunday in aid of vulnerable children

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica National Group is seeking to raise funds for several vulnerable and abandoned children, as well as others, while lifting the spirits of Jamaicans for Christmas in a grand virtual Christmas concert on Sunday, December 20.

Dubbed the “JN Together We're Strong” concert, the event seeks to encourage Jamaicans at home and abroad to support the work of the Mustard Seed Communities, a philanthropic organisation, which provides care, food and medicine to vulnerable groups of mainly children, comprising physically and mentally disabled, children with HIV/AIDS, and pregnant teens. Most of them have been abandoned by family.

The concert will feature performances from some of Jamaica's finest artistes such as Queen of Reggae Marcia Griffiths; JN Group ambassadors, dancehall sensation Agent Sasco and gospel star Minister Kevin Downswell; internationally-acclaimed songbird Tessanne Chin, as well as dub poetry band, No-Maddz, and a host of other performers.

The Together We're Strong concert will also include performances from upcoming singer Jamila Falak, recording artistes, and JN employees Clara 'CK' Kahwa and Davell 'D' Suave' Thompson, as well as performances from Jamaicans in the Diaspora.

The hilarious comedy duo, Ian 'Ity' Ellis and Alton 'Fancy Cat' Hardware and entertainers Tami Chin Mitchell and her husband Wayne will share hosting duties.

The event will be streamed live via the group's social media platforms.

Claudine Allen, Member Ombudsman, JN Group, says the intent of the concert is to lift spirits and bring holiday cheer to JN members and Jamaicans at home and overseas, as they grapple with the ills and restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time provide support to the most vulnerable who have experienced diminished charity due to the limitations and financial challenges.

“This year has been a trying year for many of us. We have lost loved ones, jobs, businesses have closed and persons have suffered mental anguish because of COVID-19”, Allen said.

“And the most vulnerable among us have become even more vulnerable as a result and, therefore, we have to find ways of ensuring that we are adequately supporting them during this period.”

She is also encouraging Jamaicans to join JN in sharing in the true spirit of Christmas by making donations to the Mustard Seed Communities and to other charities.

Donations can be made directly to JN Bank chequing account #20000155091 registered to Mustard Seed Missionaries, using JN LIVE online banking, or making a local bank transfer (ACH or RTGS) from any bank in Jamaica; or simply depositing via any JN Bank smart ATM or drop box.

People who want to donate using their credit cards can go to the Mustard Seed Communities website mustardseed.com.

Those overseas can donate by visiting a JN Money location or online by using jnmoneyonline.com. Fees will be waived for transactions conducted at a JN Money location.