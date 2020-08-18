JN locations in Spanish Town closed today
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica- JN Bank and JN Small Business Loans in Spanish Town, St Catherine are closed to the public today, August 18, 2020 to facilitate comprehensive sanitising of the building, located at at 26-28 Wellington Street, the companies announced earlier today.
JN said the move is precautionary and arises from an employee's contact with a suspected case of COVID-19.
During the closure, the public may access JN's other locations across the country, which remain open for business; or use its smart ATMs, drop box and JN Bank LIVE online banking platform.
The Spanish Town locations should re-open tomorrow, Wednesday, August 19.
"We encourage the public to continue to observe all the necessary precautions to stay safe and reduce contraction and spread of COVID-19," JN said.
