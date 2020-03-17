JN suspends some fees

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica National (JN) Bank says it has suspended all fees to conduct transactions in-branch. The bank also noted that MultiLink fees have also been waived from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, March 22 for customers using their JN Bank debit cards at MultiLink ATMs, or to make purchases in stores.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT