JN to cash PATH, poor relief cheques on weekends

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica National (JN) Bank says it will be encashing social welfare cheques at select locations across the island, but only on Saturdays and Sundays, starting this weekend. JN said the move, to run from August 29 to September 20, is in support of citizens on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) and Poor Relief programmes.

According to a statement from the bank, to cash cheques, beneficiaries must take along a government-issued identification card, such as their elector registration card, driver's licence or passport.

For convenience and speed, the bank said, beneficiaries who are JN members can deposit their cheques to their JN Bank accounts using the smart ATMs or drop box at any time.

A representative will be available to assist.

Persons can also visit the bank's website, www.jnbank.com, and its Facebook and Instagram pages for the JN Bank location nearest to them that will be open on the weekend.

A list of JN Bank locations that will be cashing PATH and poor relief cheques is below:

On Saturdays, beneficiaries will be able to encash cheques at the following locations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm:

Corporate Area

• JN Bank Duke Street

• New Kingston

• Papine

St Thomas

• Morant Bay

Portland

• Port Antonio

St Mary

• Port Maria

• Gayle

• Annotto Bay

St Ann

• Ocho Rios

• St Ann's Bay

• Brown's Town

Trelawny

• Falmouth

St James

• Catherine Hall

Hanover

• Lucea

Westmoreland

Savanna-la-Mar

St Elizabeth

Santa Cruz

Junction

Manchester

• Mandeville

• Christiana

Clarendon

• May Pen

St Catherine

• Spanish Town

• Linstead

On Sundays, beneficiaries will be able to encash cheques at the following locations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Corporate Area

• JN Bank Duke Street

• New Kingston

• Knutsford

• Half-Way Tree

• Half-Way Tree Transport Centre

• Barbican

• Papine

• Sovereign Centre on the Boulevard

St Thomas

• Morant Bay

Portland

• Port Antonio

St Mary

• Port Maria

• Highgate

• Gayle

• Annotto Bay

St Ann

• Ocho Rios

• St Ann's Bay

• Brown's Town

Trelawny

• Falmouth

St James

• Catherine Hall

• Market Street

Hanover

• Lucea

Westmoreland

• Savanna-la-Mar

• Whitehouse

St Elizabeth

• Santa Cruz

• Junction

Manchester

• Mandeville

• Christiana

Clarendon

• May Pen

St Catherine

• Spanish Town

• Linstead

• Old Harbour

• Portmore

For further assistance, customers are asked to contact PATH at 876- 922- 8007 on weekdays, or check the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's website www.mlss.gov.jm and its Facebook page.