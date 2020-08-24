JN to cash PATH, poor relief cheques on weekends
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica National (JN) Bank says it will be encashing social welfare cheques at select locations across the island, but only on Saturdays and Sundays, starting this weekend. JN said the move, to run from August 29 to September 20, is in support of citizens on the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) and Poor Relief programmes.
According to a statement from the bank, to cash cheques, beneficiaries must take along a government-issued identification card, such as their elector registration card, driver's licence or passport.
For convenience and speed, the bank said, beneficiaries who are JN members can deposit their cheques to their JN Bank accounts using the smart ATMs or drop box at any time.
A representative will be available to assist.
Persons can also visit the bank's website, www.jnbank.com, and its Facebook and Instagram pages for the JN Bank location nearest to them that will be open on the weekend.
A list of JN Bank locations that will be cashing PATH and poor relief cheques is below:
On Saturdays, beneficiaries will be able to encash cheques at the following locations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm:
Corporate Area
• JN Bank Duke Street
• New Kingston
• Papine
St Thomas
• Morant Bay
Portland
• Port Antonio
St Mary
• Port Maria
• Gayle
• Annotto Bay
St Ann
• Ocho Rios
• St Ann's Bay
• Brown's Town
Trelawny
• Falmouth
St James
• Catherine Hall
Hanover
• Lucea
Westmoreland
Savanna-la-Mar
St Elizabeth
Santa Cruz
Junction
Manchester
• Mandeville
• Christiana
Clarendon
• May Pen
St Catherine
• Spanish Town
• Linstead
On Sundays, beneficiaries will be able to encash cheques at the following locations from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Corporate Area
• JN Bank Duke Street
• New Kingston
• Knutsford
• Half-Way Tree
• Half-Way Tree Transport Centre
• Barbican
• Papine
• Sovereign Centre on the Boulevard
St Thomas
• Morant Bay
Portland
• Port Antonio
St Mary
• Port Maria
• Highgate
• Gayle
• Annotto Bay
St Ann
• Ocho Rios
• St Ann's Bay
• Brown's Town
Trelawny
• Falmouth
St James
• Catherine Hall
• Market Street
Hanover
• Lucea
Westmoreland
• Savanna-la-Mar
• Whitehouse
St Elizabeth
• Santa Cruz
• Junction
Manchester
• Mandeville
• Christiana
Clarendon
• May Pen
St Catherine
• Spanish Town
• Linstead
• Old Harbour
• Portmore
For further assistance, customers are asked to contact PATH at 876- 922- 8007 on weekdays, or check the Ministry of Labour and Social Security's website www.mlss.gov.jm and its Facebook page.
