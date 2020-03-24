JOA president relieved at postponement of Tokyo Olympics
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Christopher Samuda, says he is relieved to know that the decision to postpone the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games 2020 has been taken.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier announced the postponement of the games to the summer of 2021.
They also announced that the Games will remain in Tokyo, Japan and still be referred to as the “2020 Games”.
“It is a relief for all. As we knew from the beginning, the Olympic and Paralympic Games will go on and now, hopefully, at an opportune time,” Samuda said.
Samuda, who is also the president of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, was also hopeful that athletes from all the sporting disciplines will be able to see the positive side of things and use the time to their advantage, to be even better prepared for 2021.
“Time will always be an advantage and a mother of opportunities and therefore I trust that all parties will use it wisely,” he said.
