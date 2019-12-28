JOA seals another partnership agreement

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) says it will be signing a partnership agreement with the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) early next year.

JOA noted that the agreement is yet another linkage with Japan as in 2017 the body negotiated and executed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tottori Prefectural Government for the benefit of the local Olympic and Paralympic movements, a move which was historic as it was hailed by gubernatorial interests in Japan as an expression of unity and comity in sport.

"Japan is our immediate neighbour at international congresses be it Olympic or Paralympic, so it was for us, a natural progression to express our friendship and mutual understanding and respect not only with a pat on the back, but in ink on the dotted line," JOA President, Christopher Samuda, said.

Under the partnership agreement, JOA said Jamaica and Japan will share research across many disciplines and have exchanges in coaching expertise, medical science and anti-doping, marketing knowledge and information and national and junior teams.

The two National Olympic Committees will also facilitate co-operation between provincial and club teams, the body said.

"Jamaica, Japan, the two J's in sport, have decided to seal a partnership that will empower our athletes, coaches and administrators in getting the job done. Sport is about firm handshakes that go beyond photographic smiles," JOA Secretary General and CEO, Ryan Foster said.

The JOC in endorsing the agreement has given a clear commitment to develop amicable relationships in the field of sport for the good of both countries and in deepening the relationship between the people of Jamaica and Japan.