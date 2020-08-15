JPP not contesting upcoming elections
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The newly formed Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) says it will not be contesting the upcoming September 3 general elections.
In a statement released today, party leader Gilbert Edwards said the party has been experiencing difficulties in “laying the foundation in order to effect its plans”.
“JPP is more than a party, we are a movement, one that is determined to empower Jamaicans, especially the oppressed and less fortunate. It is with this in mind that we have taken the strategic decision to retool, sharpen our political acumen and strengthen our organization's internal and external structures and not contest the upcoming election,” the statement read.
“I stand by the projected developments and offerings detailed in the party's manifesto, as they are not promises but a commitment as I too have often fallen in the category of the less fortunate in this country,” Edwards said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy