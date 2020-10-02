JPS Foundation donates 50 trees to western Jamaica for National Tree Planting Day
ST JAMES, Jamaica — In recognising National Tree Planting Day, the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation has donated 50 plants to community based groups to be planted in community green spaces, schools and churches in the parishes of St James and Hanover.
Mobilising the VOLTS (Volunteers on Location to Serve) team, the trees were planted in the following locations: in Hanover — Hopewell Baptist Church, Bethel Methodist Church, Sandy Bay Primary School, Elgin Town Presbyterian Church, Cocoon Environmental Society, and Mount Peter Baptist Church; and in St James — Portobello, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Cornwall Courts and Corinaldi Primary School.
Allaine Harvey, Programmes Officer for the JPS Foundation, says the foundation is playing its part in sustaining the environment through the planting of trees.
"In spite of the challenges of COVID-19, JPS Foundation remains committed to its core values of being a good corporate citizen and playing its part in sustaining the environment. As such, this year we made special arrangements to participate in National Tree Planting Day in a safe manner. We ensure that we adhere to the Government of Jamaica safety protocols while planting healthy trees across the parishes of Hanover and St James in community green spaces, schools and churches,” stated Harvey.
Onome Sido
