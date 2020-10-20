JPS Foundation to implement IDB electric mobility project

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Foundation have officially launched the project, Building a Sustainable Electric Mobility Ecosystem for Inclusion and Access, to ensure greater involvement of small businesses and other key stakeholders in the expansion of electric mobility in Jamaica.

The JPS Foundation will be responsible for executing the project, which aims at building an enabling environment for electric mobility, through the creation of opportunities for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and their employees in the electric vehicle value chain.

In launching the project, Jamaica’s Chief of Operations, Lorenzo Escondeur, said that “as urbanisation increases, e-mobility is the new frontier for transportation across the world. It is greener, healthier, and more cost effective. We are pleased to be partnering with the JPS Foundation as part of this green energy revolution in Jamaica as we join the rest of the world in making significant strides in reducing our carbon footprint. We are also greatly enthused at the prospects of creating a whole new entrepreneurial ecosystem around this initiative, which is very important in this period of COVID when new skills and business opportunities are within reach to readily embrace and exploit.”

“The time is right for this electric mobility project, and the partnership between the IDB Lab and the JPS Foundation,” said Alphie Mullings-Aiken, JPS Foundation Chair.

“With over four million electric vehicles sold globally in the last two years, it is clear that electric mobility is a part of our future. The environmental and economic benefits of owning and operating electric vehicles will no doubt accelerate the demand right here in Jamaica. This partnership with the IDB Lab will play a critical role in ensuring that Jamaica is ready. We thank the IDB Lab for choosing the JPS Foundation as the executing agency for this project, which is directly aligned with our focus on energy education and the preservation of the environment,” she indicated.

The three main components of the electric mobility project are: market sensitisation, public awareness, and knowledge management; innovative technology and finance; and technical capacity building and training.

At the end of the three-year project, it is expected that, among other things, 400 individuals would have been trained and upskilled in the maintenance and safety related to Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) technology; 15 innovative green businesses models would have been supported; 50 new employment opportunities created for the renewable energy & EV sector; and at least 12 public charging stations installed by JPS.

Dionne Nugent, JPS’ Director for Business Development, also welcomed the partnership.

“The IDB/JPS Foundation electric mobility project will definitely support JPS’ plans to roll out public charging stations across the island. JPS recognises that the charging infrastructure is an important part of the support system needed to drive the growth of e-mobility in Jamaica, and has been taking the initial steps to get this infrastructure in place. We have now finalised agreements for the first set of charging stations, which will be installed in early 2021,” she said.