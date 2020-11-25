JPS announces pilot programme to adjust billing cycles

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is announcing a pilot programme to improve efficiency by streamlining its billing cycles, with greater convenience for customers.

The streamlining of the company's billing cycles will mean that customers' bills will become due towards the end of the month - that is, from the 26th to the last day of the month, JPS said.

“This will be of particular benefit to customers paid towards the end of month, as the company has noted concerns from many customers requesting a due date in keeping with their salary cycles,” the utility said in a news release.

The exercise will start with a pilot project in St Catherine, Clarendon and St Andrew North over a two-month period (November and December).

“While the company is adjusting the billing cycles, JPS wishes to point out that this first month may see some customers getting up to seven additional usage days or up to seven fewer usage days than usual on their bills. This is to adjust the billing cycle and is a one-off change. It is important to note that the number of days will return to normal after this first month of adjustment,” the company said.

Once the customers in these three parishes have had their billing transferred to month-end due dates, the streamlining of cycles will continue across the island, on a phased basis, until all customers' transfers are completed.