JPS closes Spanish Town Road office after employee tests positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it will be temporarily closing its Spanish Town Road office after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from JPS, confirmation of the positive test was received late yesterday and the employee is now in isolation at a Government facility.
The company said although the employee has not been to work since July 27, out of an abundance of caution, the office will be closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation.
JPS also said contact tracing has been accelerated, and all team members who have been in close contact with the employee will be tested and placed in self-isolation in line with the Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols.
