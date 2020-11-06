JPS customer care centre temporarily unavailable

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says customers are currently unable to get through to its customer care centre due to technical difficulties.

The company said, however, that it is working to have the matter resolved as quickly as possible.

It added that customers may make contact by using the MyJPS mobile app, using the company’s Facebook and Twitter (@myjpsonline), accessing webchat on jpsco.com or via email at calljps@jpsco.com.