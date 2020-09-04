JPS customer services offices in Corporate Area closed after COVID-19 case

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) customer service offices at East Parade and Ruthven Road, in the Corporate Area were closed today until further notice, following the positive COVID-19 test result for an employee.

The company temporarily closed both offices for deep cleaning and sanitization.

The JPS said contact tracing is being expedited, and all team members who have been in close contact with the affected employee are being quarantined and tested, in line with the Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols.

It added that the ongoing programme of sanitization at all its offices continues and encouraged customers to continue using its online channels and 24-hour customer care centre.