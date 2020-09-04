JPS customer services offices in Corporate Area closed after COVID-19 case
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) customer service offices at East Parade and Ruthven Road, in the Corporate Area were closed today until further notice, following the positive COVID-19 test result for an employee.
The company temporarily closed both offices for deep cleaning and sanitization.
The JPS said contact tracing is being expedited, and all team members who have been in close contact with the affected employee are being quarantined and tested, in line with the Ministry of Health and Wellness protocols.
It added that the ongoing programme of sanitization at all its offices continues and encouraged customers to continue using its online channels and 24-hour customer care centre.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy