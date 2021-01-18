JPS customers to see 4.16% reduction in bills this month

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Residential customers of the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) should see a reduction in their January bills, compared to December, due to a fall in the cost of fuel.

JPS averages the reduction at 4.16 per cent.

“This month, the Fuel & Independent Power Producers (IPP) charge, has been reduced from $29.50 to $27.81 per kilowatt hour (kWh). The total cost per kWh of electricity, stands at approximately 32 US cents on January bills, or about J$45.65, for residential customers,” the company said in a statement today.

It explained that based on these calculations, a customer who consistently uses 165 kWh per month, will pay $7,592.44 this month, as against the $7,922.40 that was paid in December for the same usage – a saving of $329.96.

“JPS has consistently passed on savings resulting from a fall in fuel costs or from the appreciation of the Jamaican dollar against its US counterpart. There are in fact multiple inputs in generating and distributing electricity, and these costs all help to determine the final price of energy to the customer,” added the company.