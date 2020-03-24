JPS escalating protection measures amidst COVID-19 outbreak

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says that effective tomorrow, opening hours at the company's 12 customer service offices islandwide will be from 9:00am to 2:00pm in light of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The company said an assessment of the situation will be done after two weeks.

“At JPS safety is our number one priority. We encourage our teams, customers and the public at large to take all safety precautions seriously. Follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Wellness, and the World Health Organization,” JPS president & CEO Emanuel DaRosa said.

The company said it is also working to ensure that power reliability is maintained during this global pandemic.

The JPS said it will be doing all that is necessary to maintain the power delivery system in order to support businesses and residences, including the growing work-from-home phenomenon which will comprise critical maintenance activities and effecting repairs and may require unavoidable planned outages.

Noting that it is sensitive to the fact that this may be challenging for households, the JPS assured customers that planned outages will only be carried out where necessary, to prevent equipment failure or other power supply problems, thus preventing greater inconvenience for customers in the future.

The company reminded customers to make use of its online platforms to obtain information, pay bills and carry out other transactions.

Customers may use JPS' social media platforms @myjpsonline; webchat at jpsco.com; call the round-the-clock Customer Care Centre at 888CALLJPS or 888-225-5577 (Flow), or 888-935-5577 (Digicel) or e-mail the company at calljps@jpsco.com.