JPS escalating protection measures amidst COVID-19 outbreak
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says that effective tomorrow, opening hours at the company's 12 customer service offices islandwide will be from 9:00am to 2:00pm in light of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The company said an assessment of the situation will be done after two weeks.
“At JPS safety is our number one priority. We encourage our teams, customers and the public at large to take all safety precautions seriously. Follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health & Wellness, and the World Health Organization,” JPS president & CEO Emanuel DaRosa said.
The company said it is also working to ensure that power reliability is maintained during this global pandemic.
The JPS said it will be doing all that is necessary to maintain the power delivery system in order to support businesses and residences, including the growing work-from-home phenomenon which will comprise critical maintenance activities and effecting repairs and may require unavoidable planned outages.
Noting that it is sensitive to the fact that this may be challenging for households, the JPS assured customers that planned outages will only be carried out where necessary, to prevent equipment failure or other power supply problems, thus preventing greater inconvenience for customers in the future.
The company reminded customers to make use of its online platforms to obtain information, pay bills and carry out other transactions.
Customers may use JPS' social media platforms @myjpsonline; webchat at jpsco.com; call the round-the-clock Customer Care Centre at 888CALLJPS or 888-225-5577 (Flow), or 888-935-5577 (Digicel) or e-mail the company at calljps@jpsco.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy