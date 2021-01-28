JPS installs 70,000 smart meters islandwide

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it installed almost 70,000 smart meters across the island.

According to JPS the growing smart meter coverage has led to customers experiencing faster connections.

In a statement today the company noted that despite the restrictions implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it surpassed its initial installation targets for the period.

JPS said it is on track for 100 per cent smart meter coverage by 2024 – as well as a range of network enhancements.

According to JPS the parishes of St Catherine, Clarendon and St Andrew are now over 98 per cent smart. While in the western region, St James will have complete smart meter coverage by December 2021.