JPS investigating power outage in Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company says an investigation has been launched into the cause of a power outage, which affected several communities in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine, last night.

According to a statement from JPS, one of its main transmission lines that bring power into the Corporate Area tripped, resulting in the power outage. The cause of this is being investigated, however, early indications are that a bush fire near Six Miles ignited a transmission pole, contributing to the challenges on the system, the company.

“The JPS team responded immediately and managed to restore supply to several communities within an hour of the occurrence. Customers got back power in phases, as the team worked assiduously to restore system stability, while taking the necessary precautions to prevent major system damage and more widespread outages,” the statement said.

More than 30,000 JPS customers were affected by the incident, which took place just before 8:00 pm yesterday. The last group of customers had their light restored about 11:00 pm, JPS said.