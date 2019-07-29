JPS issues affecting water supply in St Andrew, St Thomas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in sections of St Andrew and St Thomas that the disruption currently being experienced is as a result of Jamaica Public Service power supply problems which are affecting operations at the NWC facilities.

Areas impacted are:

St Andrew

Unity, Fern Hill, Pigeon Valley, Grant Hill and Goulbourne

St Thomas

Springfield, Barking Lodge, New Pera, Hill Top, Chapel Hill, Cracket Hill, Ginger Piece, Pear Tree River, Batchelor's Hall, Apple Farm and environs, Dalvey, Duckenfield, Hampton Court, Cheswick, Brownman Hill, Hill Sixty, Rocky Point, Winchester, Stokes H, Springfield, Barking Lodge, New Pera, Hill Top, Chapel Hill, Cracket Hill, Ginger Piece, Pear Tree River, Batchelor`s Hall, Apple Farm and environs, Dalvey, Duckenfield, Hampton Court, Cheswick, Brownman Hill, Braeton Hill, Hill Sixty, Rocky Point, Winchester, Stokes Hall, Golden Grove, Bowden, Dalvey relift, Acadia relift, sections of Port Morant and Aelous Valley

The NWC said that it will restore regular water supply as soon as normality returns to its facilities.