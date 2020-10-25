JPS network impacted by severe weather

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says the prevailing weather conditions have impacted a number of areas on the electricity network.

“Days of rain have resulted in saturated soil, soil erosion and landslides, which have caused some poles to become dislodged resulting in power outages,” the utility company said.

“Additionally, landslides have brought trees down on some lines, causing service disruption.”

It said some of the most impacted areas include Western parishes, Manchester, St Thomas and rural St Andrew, but there are several other areas affected islandwide.

“While the teams are doing their best to address the situation, efforts are being hampered by impassable roadways, as well as ongoing rains which make working with electricity dangerous. Teams are however doing their best to work as quickly and safely as possible,” the company said.