JPS outage affects water supply to Corporate Area, St Catherine communities — NWC

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply issues have forced the shutdown of operations at Well E at the Eastern Headworks facility in St Catherine, resulting in water supply disruptions or low pressure to a number of communities.



Areas affected are; Kent Village, Spanish Town Road, Molynes Road, Washington Boulevard, Sections of downtown Kingston, Hamilton Gardens, Christian Gardens, Newland Road, Cumberland, Cedar Grove, Edgewater, Waterford, Gregory Park, Braeton, Independence City, Hellshire, Eltham Acres, Eltham, Greendale, Keystone, St Jago Gardens, Patten Park, Richard Hall, Waterloo Gardens and Ensom Acres.



The NWC said that regular water supply will be restored as soon as the JPS power supply problem is corrected.

