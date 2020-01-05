JPS power issue disrupts St Andrew water supply – NWC

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power problem has disrupted operations at the Rock Hall pumping station in St Andrew, resulting in a number of communities being without water.

The NWC says that regular water supply will be restored to customers as soon as the power issue is corrected by the JPS.

Affected areas are: Coopers Hill, Rock Hall, Part of Red Hills, Topper Hill, Mount Atlas, Belvedere Drive, Waugh Hill, Carr Hill, Frazer Crescent, Woodland, Woodland Circle, and Walker`s Hill.