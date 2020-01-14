JPS power issues affecting St Ann water facilities, NWC says

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The National Water Commission (NWC) says that the Bogue Treatment Plant and White River Facility in St Ann are out of operation, due to Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power issues. As a result, customers are currently experiencing low water or no water conditions.

Affected areas include Ocho Rios and surroundings, Content Gardens, Exchange, Bonham Spring, Eltham, St. Ann's Bay, Windsor Hts, Mamee Bay, Steer Town h/s 1&2, Port Maria, Trinity, Hamilton Mountain, White River, Galina, Exchange, Bonham Spring, Lodge, and Upton.

NWC said that the matter has been reported to JPS and is assuring customers that full operations will resume as soon as the matter is resolved.