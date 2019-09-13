JPS power issues affecting water supply in Clarendon, St Catherine - NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply issues have forced the shutdown of operations at both the Lluidas Vale Pumping Station in St Catherine and the Palmetto Pen Pumping Station in Clarendon.

Areas affected by the shutdown in St Catherine are Lluidas Vale, Worthy Park and Tydixon.

Meanwhile, areas affected in Clarendon are Palmetto Pen, Rosewell, Sandy Bay, Green Park, Free Town, and Green Bottom, the NWC said.

The NWC is assuring the public that regular water supply will be restored to the areas as soon as the JPS power supply issues are corrected.