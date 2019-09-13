JPS power issues affecting water supply in Clarendon, St Catherine - NWC
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply issues have forced the shutdown of operations at both the Lluidas Vale Pumping Station in St Catherine and the Palmetto Pen Pumping Station in Clarendon.
Areas affected by the shutdown in St Catherine are Lluidas Vale, Worthy Park and Tydixon.
Meanwhile, areas affected in Clarendon are Palmetto Pen, Rosewell, Sandy Bay, Green Park, Free Town, and Green Bottom, the NWC said.
The NWC is assuring the public that regular water supply will be restored to the areas as soon as the JPS power supply issues are corrected.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy