JPS power issues affecting water supply in Clarendon, St Catherine - NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply issues have forced the shutdownof operations at both theLluidas Vale Pumping StationinSt Catherineand thePalmetto Pen Pumping Station in Clarendon.

Areas affected by the shutdown in St Catherine areLluidas Vale, Worthy Park and Tydixon.

Meanwhile, areasaffected in Clarendon arePalmetto Pen, Rosewell, Sandy Bay, Green Park, Free Town, and Green Bottom, the NWC said.

The NWC is assuring the public that regular water supply will be restored to the areas as soon as the JPS power supply issues are corrected.