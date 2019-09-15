JPS power issues disrupt water supply to Constant Spring plant - NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) late last night said that operations at the Constant Spring Treatment Plant in St Andrew were suspended due to a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply issue that disrupted raw water inflows to the plant.



As a result, a number of communities served by the water supply facility are likely to experience low water or no water conditions until regular operations were restored at the plant.



Areas affected are Constant Spring, Norbrook, Cherry Gardens, Liguanea, Lady Musgrave Road, Manor Park, Shortwood, Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Waltham Park Road, Olympic Way, BayFarm Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue, Calabar Mews, Ziadie Gardens, State Gardens, Mannings Hill Road, Constant Spring Road and Gardens, Half Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, Spanish Town Road and Havendale, Valentine Gardens, Meadowbrook, Queensborough and Roehampton.

The NWC last night said that every effort would be made to restore regular supply within the shortest possible time.