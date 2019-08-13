JPS power issues disrupt water supply to sections of St Andrew

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that the Rest Haven pumping station in St Andrew is now out of operation due to a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply problem.

Areas impacted are Copacabana, Rest Haven, Ocean Lake, Seven to Eleven Miles area, Camrose, and Bay View.

The NWC said that it will restore regular water supply to the affected areas as soon as the JPS returns normality to the pumping station.