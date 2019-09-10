JPS power problem disrupts water supply in St Catherine – NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in sections of St Catherine that the current disruption in water supply is as a result of the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply problem which is affecting operations at the Lluidas Vale pumping station.

The affected areas are Lluidas Vale, Worthy Park and Tydixon, the NWC said.

NWC is assuring the public that regular water supply will be restored as soon as the JPS power supply problem is corrected.