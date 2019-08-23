JPS power supply issues force shutdown of NWC facilities in St Mary, St Catherine
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that Jamaica Public Service (JPS) power supply issues have forced the shutdown of operations at the Agualta Vale and Iterboreale facilities in St Mary as well as the Angel Number one pump station in St Catherine.
Customers served by these water supply systems will experience a disruption in their regular water until the issues are resolved, NWC said in a release today, Friday, August 23.
The NWC said that the JPS has been advised of the problem to facilitate the restoration of normal operations at the plants.
Affected impacted are :
ST MARY — Highgate, Richmond, Esher, Lewis Store, Frazerwood, Clomwell, Belfield, Stockholm Park HS, Islington, Harmony Hall, Albany, Zion Hill, Robins Bay
Heywood Hall, Pinnacle, Lebanon H/S, Islington, Albany, Zion Hill, Sport Road, Rosend, Robins Bay, Baccaswood, White Hall, Nustfield, Martin, Friendship, and Lindon housing scheme.
ST CATHERINE — Angels Phase 1 & 2, Innswood Village, Dam Head, Angels Grove, and Fairfield Rd.
