JPS pushing to repair defective streetlights

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says it is pushing to repair the nearly 10 per cent of streetlights that are defective across the island.

This, the company noted, follows the repair of 14,290 lamps from January to June of this year.

“While the vast majority of streetlights across the island are in working order, that is over 90 per cent are operating, JPS understands that customers are eager to have the remaining non-functioning streetlights fixed,” the power company said in a release.

JPS sought to assure that it is “working assiduously to have the repair jobs expedited”.

The company said the work schedule for the remainder of August, will see repairs being carried out in several communities, including:

Kingston & St Andrew –Belvedere Road to RockHall, Stony Hill and environs, Coopers Hill, Mt Salus

St Catherine – Terminal Road, Ebony Vale, Dagger Bay, Angel Groves

St James – Catherine Hall, West Field, Bogue Heights, Gordon Crossing, Unity Hall