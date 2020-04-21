JPS refutes social media post about planned outages

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company has dismissed claims that the company will be carrying out planned power outages over the next 14 days.

JPS informed in a statement that the "irresponsible and misleading" claim has been falsely attributed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and is circulating on social media.

Refuting the claim, the company assured that it is "committed to providing safe and reliable power supply to our customers and will continue to do so as we power through COVID-19 together".

The power company is urging members of the public to act responsibly and desist from disseminating misleading and erroneous messages that create panic among our population.

"It is a challenging time. Let us all stay safe and healthy as we work together and take care of each other," said JPS.