JPS refutes social media post about planned outages
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company has dismissed claims that the company will be carrying out planned power outages over the next 14 days.
JPS informed in a statement that the "irresponsible and misleading" claim has been falsely attributed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and is circulating on social media.
Refuting the claim, the company assured that it is "committed to providing safe and reliable power supply to our customers and will continue to do so as we power through COVID-19 together".
The power company is urging members of the public to act responsibly and desist from disseminating misleading and erroneous messages that create panic among our population.
"It is a challenging time. Let us all stay safe and healthy as we work together and take care of each other," said JPS.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy