JPS refutes social media statements regarding Trevor Munroe and the company

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) says statements which have been circulated on social media regarding Professor Trevor Munroe and the company are false.

Reports emerged yesterday that Munroe, who is the executive director of the National Integrity Agency (NIA), was stealing electricity and owed JPS a large sum of money.

In a statement released by JPS today, the company described the statements as “defamatory” and “not based on fact”.

“There is absolutely no evidence to suggest any impropriety on the part of Professor Munroe in relation to his electricity account,” the JPS statement said.