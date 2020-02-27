JPS removes 1,220 illegal connections in Jones Town

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) today says it removed 1,220 illegal connections from its infrastructure in the community of Jones Town, St Andrew.

“What began as a routine effort to encourage regularisation however, ended with hundreds of residents surrounding and intimidating the JPS crew with suggestions of violence. The team subsequently left the community, after encouraging residents to do the right and safe thing, by becoming legal JPS customers. The electricity theft rate in Jones Town is well over 90 per cent,” the JPS said in a statement.

The JPS said this is not the first time its teams have come under threat from people in various communities, who have “either interrupted or completely halted the work of teams which are trying to carry out operations to promote regularisation.”

The company is appealing to people not to interfere with crew members carrying out their lawful duties, but rather to become regularised for the safety of their families and personal property.

People who are not legal JPS customers may make contact with the company by calling 888-CALLJPS or via its social media platforms @myjpsonline for more information on regularising their service.